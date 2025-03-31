Taawila Elementary named California Distinguished School

Press release from Menifee Union School District: MENIFEE -- Táawila Elementary School in the Menifee Union School District has been honor...

MENIFEE -- Táawila Elementary School in the Menifee Union School District has been honored as a 2025 California Distinguished School by the California Department of Education. This prestigious recognition is awarded to schools that demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and progress in closing achievement gaps.



"We are incredibly proud of our students, teachers, and staff for this outstanding accomplishment," said Táawila Elementary School Principal Dr. Rose Pike. "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire school community to ensure that every student thrives."



The California Distinguished Schools Program evaluates schools based on multiple performance indicators from the California School Dashboard, including academic achievement, student engagement, and school climate. Schools that receive this award exemplify best practices in education and serve as models of excellence for others across the state.



"This recognition reflects the dedication and perseverance of our educators, students, and families at Táawila Elementary," said Menifee Union School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Root. "We are committed to fostering a learning environment that empowers students to aspire to their limitless future, and this honor reaffirms the exceptional work happening in our schools."



The Menifee Union School District Board of Trustees also celebrated the achievement, recognizing the collective efforts that contributed to this honor.



"As a district, we take great pride in supporting our schools in their pursuit of excellence," said Board President Kyle Root. "Táawila Elementary's recognition as a California Distinguished School highlights the incredible leadership, innovative teaching, and strong partnerships that make our district a place of success and opportunity for all students."



Táawila Elementary School will be honored at an official awards ceremony later this year, where educators and administrators will celebrate this remarkable achievement alongside other distinguished schools from across the state.