Simpson prepares MVMS theatre students for Disney play

Theatre students at Menifee Valley Middle School will present "Disney's Descendants" May 8-9

Christy Simpson is the choir director and drama teacher at Menifee Valley Middle School, where she leads the MVMS Vocal and Theatrical Arts program. With a lifelong passion for the performing arts, Christy began singing at the age of 4 and has been actively involved in community theatre ever since.



She earned her degree in Music (Vocal Emphasis) and Theatre from California State University, San Bernardino, obtained her teaching credential from the University of Redlands, and completed her Master’s in Curriculum and Design from Western Governors University.





Christy spent 13 years teaching in Hemet Unified before transitioning to a district closer to home, where she now dedicates her days to inspiring students in music and acting. She runs her program with a high school-level approach, instilling discipline, creativity, and a commitment to excellence in her students. Each year, her program produces a fall play and a spring musical.Christy is passionate about fostering a love for the performing arts and providing students with opportunities to develop their talents, both on stage and behind the scenes. I caught up with Christy to get more insight about her career path.I started my first voice lessons at the age of 4 because my dad noticed my sister and I had a good ear for music and he wanted to help us grow our talent. I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t singing, either with my dad at home while he played the piano, in voice lessons, and then later through choir. My sister and I used to have a sister act where we performed all over the Inland Empire as “The Vogel Sisters” (maiden name).By my junior year, my best friend and I were auditioning and performing for community theatre and my first years of community college were heavily spent performing in shows at Crafton Hills College and Redlands Theatre Festival. I then transferred to Cal State University San Bernardino, where I earned a BA in music (vocal major) and I earned my minor in Theatre Arts, and this was definitely a highlight.I started working behind the scenes and spent my first four years post college teaching private voice lessons at Alta Loma Music in both Rancho Cucamonga and Corona. At one point, I had up to 50 private students. I ended up interviewing for an elementary music teaching position in Hemet Unified and landed the job. After five years, they moved me to West Valley High School, where I taught choir for three years. I then moved to middle school, where I had an itinerant position teaching at two schools (beginning and advanced choir). After 13 years of teaching in Hemet, I decided it was time for a change and to work closer to our Canyon Hills home.It’s been about 10 years since I have performed on stage, but I MISS it. I have performed periodically with the Redlands Theatre Festival through the years. Right now, this job takes all my time and energy and it is very fulfilling.As you can see from above, it’s kind of just morphed into a reality. I always knew I wanted to be a teacher from the time I was in elementary school. But teaching music and drama didn’t enter my mind until college.When the opening for a drama teacher came up at Menifee Valley Middle School, my husband convinced me to apply. Melinda Conde, who was the principal at the time, interviewed me. I had a hilarious story that had her laughing about how at my last concert in Hemet the fire alarms went off all night during the performance.Anyway, it was the best decision I have ever made. I started teaching at MVMS in fall of 2019 and of course we were all sent home in March of 2020. Then, in Fall of 2020 I started teaching both choir and drama as the choir teacher retired.Middle school can be a tough time, and I’ve seen how taking drama or choir gives students a sense of belonging when they need it most. We become a family. Theatre creates a supportive community where students feel valued, work toward a common goal, and build confidence in themselves. It also teaches responsibility, teamwork, empathy, and problem-solving.I always tell my students that learning how to read people and speak in front of others is a skill you will use in almost all jobs. Also, since we have become such a technology-driven nation with everyone tied to their phone, acting and singing gives kids a break from it and a chance to literally “play”, which is still crucial in their development. There is a quote from EDTA that says, “Only 15 percent of job success comes from technical skills and knowledge. The other 85% comes from well-developed soft skills -- things like the ability to listen, artistic sense, nonverbal communication, enthusiasm, and storytelling.As exhausting as teaching is, I can’t imagine myself doing any other job. I GET to come to school and help students feel safe, learn new skills, and become proud of their accomplishments. It’s so fun to see them clap and cheer for each other when a soloist in choir finishes, or when they can all sing a difficult passage in a song with all the harmonies. In drama or musical theatre, it’s fun to see them bring their characters to life as we progress through the process. I feel like a proud parent watching them all working toward a common goal. I often have kids for their entire three years in middle school, and to see how they blossom from tiny sixth graders to confident eighth graders ready for high school is really incredible and fulfilling. That is my reward.Even with the tech kids, I see how they problem-solve together when a battery on one of the body microphones dies, or when someone misses their cue. I also love the connections and friendships they make, and I know I have done my part in helping them move onto high school knowing that if they go into music or drama, they have a place where they belong.I would love to see ALL of the middle schools offer choir and drama. Right now, MVMS is the only school offering ALL of these classes. I’m hopeful that with Prop 28 money, the district will be able to hire more teachers to give all the students an opportunity to be in choir or drama. I would also love to have a technical director that could even be shared between the schools to help with building sets and running the sound and lighting for the shows. Most people are very unaware of all the behind-the-scenes work that is involved regarding the technical aspects of putting on a show.I would love to see more community involvement in the arts and to have a public performance space (perhaps the proposed amphitheater) where local and nearby residents can share their talents. I would love to see the new amphitheater have summer evening events that could become a city staple like what Redlands does with the Redlands Bowl.We are working hard at our spring musical, “Disney’s Descendants", ready to perform. It was a huge Disney Channel hit that was brought to the stage several years ago. It’s a fun and energetic show that follows the kids of classic Disney villains Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos as they get the chance to leave the Isle of the Lost and attend Auradon Prep with the “good descendants.” It is Ben’s coronation wish (King Beast and Queen Belle’s son) that the children of the villains get their chance to choose if they want to be good or bad.I work the kids hard and try hard to give the community, children, and their families good quality theatre experiences and this one won’t disappoint. Please come see it and check us out.

