Volunteers needed for annual 'Menifee Better Together'

The City of Menifee's annual "Menifee Better Together" service project is scheduled for April 26. Volunteers are needed to hel...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/volunteers-needed-for-annual-menifee-better-together.html

The City of Menifee's annual "Menifee Better Together" service project is scheduled for April 26. Volunteers are needed to help beautify the homes of residents in need and other parts of the city.

To volunteer for this event, visit the following website:

https://www.habitativ.org/menifee-better-together

Related

News 687956935228888511
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS











Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item