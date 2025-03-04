Work underway to expand Hans Christensen to TK-8 school

A presentation on the project shows various stages of work at Hans Christensen Middle School. By Doug Spoon, Editor Construction is underw...

A presentation on the project shows various stages of work at Hans Christensen Middle School.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Construction is underway on an expansion of Hans Christensen Middle School to convert it to a TK-8 school for the 2026-27 school year.



Demolition of some existing structures is complete and installation of underground utilities is taking place, said Jim Sellers, Director of Facilities for Menifee Union School District. Work began Dec. 23, 2024 and is expected to be completed by August 2026.



The expanded school will include five new classrooms, more restrooms, one shade structure, and new TK-5 play structures. Cost of the project is $16 million.



Families will be informed about developments via ParentSquare. Community members who would like to stay informed can sign up for a mailing list at this site.