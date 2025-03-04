City of Menifee video features Citizen of Year Sanchez
Sanchez was appointed to the National Family Caregiver Advisory Council, where she advises the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services on family caregiver strategies. She also volunteers with the Lake Menifee Women’s Club. In addition, she serves on the Menifee Interfaith Council and coordinates the annual free Thanksgiving meal for local families.
Here is the link to a recent video the City of Menifee produced featuring Gloria.
