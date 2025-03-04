City of Menifee video features Citizen of Year Sanchez

Earlier this year, Menifee 24/7 posted a story on Gloria Sanchez' selection as Citizen of the Year. Sanchez is chair of the Menifee Seni...

Earlier this year, Menifee 24/7 posted a story on Gloria Sanchez' selection as Citizen of the Year. Sanchez is chair of the Menifee Senior Advisory Committee and advocates for seniors in various regional capacities.Sanchez was appointed to the National Family Caregiver Advisory Council, where she advises the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services on family caregiver strategies. She also volunteers with the Lake Menifee Women’s Club. In addition, she serves on the Menifee Interfaith Council and coordinates the annual free Thanksgiving meal for local families.Here is the link to a recent video the City of Menifee produced featuring Gloria.