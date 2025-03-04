Heritage girls soccer team advances in Regionals, 5-0

Kaila Castellanos and Lexie Jimenez scored two goals each and Zoey Romero scored another one Tuesday night as the Heritage High School girls...

Kaila Castellanos and Lexie Jimenez scored two goals each and Zoey Romero scored another one Tuesday night as the Heritage High School girls soccer team defeated host Banning 5-0 in the first round of the CIF State Southern Regionals.Castellanos opened the scoring with a goal off an assist by Jimenez. About 10 minutes later, Jimenez took a long kick from goalkeeper Brisa Quiroz and beat several Banning defenders down the field to score. The Patriots led 2-0 at halftime.In the opening minutes of the second half, Jimenez raced 70 yards to score her second goal. A few minutes later, Castellanos scored again off a pass from Leah Hareu. The fifth goal was scored by Romero off an assist by Castellanos.“Heritage controlled the match from the beginning,” said Patriots coach Michael Mattison. “We scored a goal in the first minute which was negated by offsides, but it was clear Heritage could play aggressively.“It was a great night by Lexie and Kaila. Danica Doskocil, Zoey Romero and Anastacia Martinez really controlled the middle of the field defensively and offensively.”Heritage improved its record to 19-9-1 and will play at La Mirada (14-9-3) in the Regional semifinals Thursday at 5 p.m. La Mirada advanced with a 1-0 victory over Eagle Rock. Banning High of Wilmington finished its season with a 24-7 record.The Patriots earned a spot in the Regionals with a runner-up finish in the CIF Southern Section Division V finals last Friday. Viewpoint – the team that defeated Heritage 2-1 in that game – was eliminated from the Regionals Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Santa Maria.