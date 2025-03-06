PD undergoes training in dealing with autism disorder

Press release from Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- In February, the Menifee Police Department achieved a significant milestone by be...

MENIFEE -- In February, the Menifee Police Department achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first law enforcement agency in California to host a POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certified Autism Awareness training course which included the Pro-ACT model of de-escalation and restraint. This specialized course was designed through a collaboration between law enforcement and local educators who are subject matter experts in working with individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.The course was led by two dedicated members of the Menifee Police Department: Professional staff member Sheila Lawton and Police Officer Jason Kaub. Along with our education partner, Sarah Caskey, the participants had the invaluable opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge and insights derived from real-life interactions with individuals on the spectrum.“Ensuring the safety of all community members is a top priority, and it is the responsibility of those in uniform to approach every situation equipped with the essential tools and knowledge needed to protect and serve effectively,” said Chief Chris Karrer on the importance of the course.Through this training, officers and personnel were able to deepen their awareness, refine their response strategies, and develop a greater sense of empathy, ultimately enhancing the department’s ability to serve and protect all members of the community effectively.The training is designed to deepen law enforcement officers' understanding of autism, providing them with crucial safety strategies and communication tools to improve their interactions with individuals on the Autism Spectrum. By offering this training, the department aims to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the autism community, fostering safer and more positive engagements.