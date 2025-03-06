Mary Carnes honored by Council as Citizen of the Month

By Doug Spoon, Editor Longtime Menifee resident and volunteer Mary Carnes was honored as Citizen of the Month by the Menifee City Council ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/mary-carnes-honored-by-council-as-citizen-of-month.html

By Doug Spoon, Editor

Longtime Menifee resident and volunteer Mary Carnes was honored as Citizen of the Month by the Menifee City Council on Wednesday.

Carnes is active with Arts Council Menifee, the Menifee Valley Community Cupboard, and other community causes. She is also well-known for inviting the public to her house, along with her husband Chris, to view an elaborate display of Christmas decorations each year. The Carnes also host a Halloween celebration, in which they serve hot dogs to visitors.

As part of their Christmas House celebration, the Carnes also collect donations of non-perishable food items to donate to the Community Cupboard.

“You are helping to bring the community together. We couldn’t ask for a better person to honor,” Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin said.

“When you invite the community to your home, it goes above and beyond,” said council member Dean Deines.

Mayor Ricky Estrada thanked Carnes for “bringing so much enthusiasm to the city with your entertainment and creativity.”

Carnes said it is “incredibly rewarding to be able to give back to this community, and it’s awesome to see so many here supporting me."

Related

News 5918256757114127719
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS












Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item