Mary Carnes honored by Council as Citizen of the Month

Longtime Menifee resident and volunteer Mary Carnes was honored as Citizen of the Month by the Menifee City Council on Wednesday.Carnes is active with Arts Council Menifee, the Menifee Valley Community Cupboard, and other community causes. She is also well-known for inviting the public to her house, along with her husband Chris, to view an elaborate display of Christmas decorations each year. The Carnes also host a Halloween celebration, in which they serve hot dogs to visitors.As part of their Christmas House celebration, the Carnes also collect donations of non-perishable food items to donate to the Community Cupboard.“You are helping to bring the community together. We couldn’t ask for a better person to honor,” Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin said.“When you invite the community to your home, it goes above and beyond,” said council member Dean Deines.Mayor Ricky Estrada thanked Carnes for “bringing so much enthusiasm to the city with your entertainment and creativity.”Carnes said it is “incredibly rewarding to be able to give back to this community, and it’s awesome to see so many here supporting me."