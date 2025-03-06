Bedolla, Miranda, Ayala named Teen Award winners

Sofia Bedolla was named All-Star Athlete. By Doug Spoon, Editor Three Paloma Valley High School students were honored as Teen Award winner...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/bedolla-miranda-ayala-named-teen-award.html

Sofia Bedolla was named All-Star Athlete.

By Doug Spoon, Editor

Three Paloma Valley High School students were honored as Teen Award winners for the winter season Wednesday during the Menifee City Council meeting.

The students each received $100 from the Lake Menifee Women’s Club, which sponsors the program that is run by the City of Menifee. Students are nominated by school faculty members for their outstanding accomplishments and service.

Sofia Bedolla received the All-Star Athlete award. A standout athlete in track and cross country, she was nominated by 13 different faculty members.

Alondra Avila Miranda received the Inspiring Academic Award. A member of the Latin Culture Club, she maintains a 4.36 GPA.

Brandi Ayala received the Outstanding Citizen Award. She participates in peer tutoring and is an excellent student.

These students are now eligible for the Teen of the Year award, which will be announced this spring.

Alondra Avila Miranda received the Inspiring Academic Award.

Brandi Ayala received the Outstanding Citizen Award.
 


Related

Teen Award winners 2642907984043432508
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS












Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item