Bedolla, Miranda, Ayala named Teen Award winners

Sofia Bedolla was named All-Star Athlete. By Doug Spoon, Editor Three Paloma Valley High School students were honored as Teen Award winner...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/bedolla-miranda-ayala-named-teen-award.html

Sofia Bedolla was named All-Star Athlete.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Three Paloma Valley High School students were honored as Teen Award winners for the winter season Wednesday during the Menifee City Council meeting.



The students each received $100 from the Lake Menifee Women’s Club, which sponsors the program that is run by the City of Menifee. Students are nominated by school faculty members for their outstanding accomplishments and service.



Sofia Bedolla received the All-Star Athlete award. A standout athlete in track and cross country, she was nominated by 13 different faculty members.



Alondra Avila Miranda received the Inspiring Academic Award. A member of the Latin Culture Club, she maintains a 4.36 GPA.



Brandi Ayala received the Outstanding Citizen Award. She participates in peer tutoring and is an excellent student.



These students are now eligible for the Teen of the Year award, which will be announced this spring.

Alondra Avila Miranda received the Inspiring Academic Award.

Brandi Ayala received the Outstanding Citizen Award.





