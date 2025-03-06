Menifee Park Rangers present Wildlife Appreciation event

The public is invited to attend a Wildlife Appreciation Day event presented by the City of Menifee Park Rangers this Saturday, March 8, from...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/menifee-park-rangers-present-wildlife-appreciation-event.html

The public is invited to attend a Wildlife Appreciation Day event presented by the City of Menifee Park Rangers this Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Banner Village Park, located at 29469 Falcon Hill Drive. This is a good opportunity for youngsters to learn about wildlife in the area. The event is free.


 

Related

Wildlife Appreciation Day 1335475086893897443
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS












Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item