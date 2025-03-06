The public is invited to attend a Wildlife Appreciation Day event presented by the City of Menifee Park Rangers this Saturday, March 8, from...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/menifee-park-rangers-present-wildlife-appreciation-event.html

The public is invited to attend a Wildlife Appreciation Day event presented by the City of Menifee Park Rangers this Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Banner Village Park, located at 29469 Falcon Hill Drive. This is a good opportunity for youngsters to learn about wildlife in the area. The event is free.