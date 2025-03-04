By Ezekiel Gomez, Paloma Valley student journalist As high school students gear up for Advanced Placement (AP) exams each spring, many are...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/local-high-school-students-struggle-with-ap-exam-costs.html

As high school students gear up for Advanced Placement (AP) exams each spring, many are feeling the financial pinch. At $98 per exam for most students in the United States, the cost of these college credit opportunities can add up quickly, especially for students taking multiple exams. For low-income students, the College Board offers a $35 fee reduction per exam, but even with additional subsidies from schools or states, the price remains a hurdle for many.The rising costs of AP exams mirrors a broader trend in education: The growing expense of earning a college degree. According to the College Board, the average tuition and fees for in-state students at public colleges has climbed to $10,560 annually, with private institutions averaging a staggering $40,000. Factoring in housing, books, and other expenses, a four-year degree can cost well over $100,000.For high school students, AP courses provide a chance to earn college credits and reduce college tuition. A successful score on an AP exam can save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in college tuition. However, students from low-income families may not be able to afford to take as many AP exams as their peers, limiting their opportunities to earn prior college credits.Students at Paloma Valley High School have to pay $105 per exam, some even more due to multiple students taking more than one AP exam. Darren Luu, a senior at Paloma, would have had to pay $735 for his AP exams, but the fee reduction cut his cost almost in half.According to a poll from Paloma Valley High School’s Robotics Club, out of the eight students who took the survey, seven said they had to pay between $100 and $300 for AP Exams throughout high school.“I think the prices have gotten a little too high. I can't really afford it because I can't qualify for the discount,” says Kai Cataluna, a student at Paloma Valley High School.Freshmen taking the exam for the first time and having to pay a high price are stunned by the experience. Eric Rivas said, “I thought the price was kind of crazy even with the discount! My parents thought it was a waste of money.”James Wrede, Paloma Valley Assistant Principal, had a couple of thoughts.“AP Classes carry an exorbitant cost” but are “absolutely beneficial for colleges,” he said. “Fewer freshmen are taking the exam.”The cost of AP exams is just one part of a larger conversation about the affordability of higher education. While AP courses can provide students with a head start in earning college credits, the ever-increasing price tag attached to both exams and college degrees underscores a stark reality: Education is becoming increasingly inaccessible for those without financial means.