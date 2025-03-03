Wildcats softball team scores easy win over Notre Dame

Laura Liera heads for home as coach JonKeith Barnes celebrates her home run. (Photo by Haven Rice) Paloma Valley High pounded out 14 hits an...

Laura Liera heads for home as coach JonKeith Barnes celebrates her home run. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Paloma Valley High pounded out 14 hits and scored eight runs in the second inning Monday en route to a 13-0 softball victory over Notre Dame.



Freshman pitchers Karissa Wake and Kadie Urban got some playing time in following starter Kaydence Koepsell and recorded their first multi-strikeout games on varsity. Sophomore Laura Liera hit her first career home run, while Meghan Bradley, Kayla McGee, and Camryn Cox all had multiple-hit games.



Paloma Valley improved its record to 4-1 and will play at Linfield Christian on Wednesday.

Ashlynn Ferguson dives toward home plate with a run for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Kaydence Koepsell pitched the first two innings for the Wildcats. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Lynda Guerra connects at the plate for Paloma Valley. (Photo by Haven Rice)





