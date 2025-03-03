Paloma wrestler Major places in top 12 at CIF State meet

Javon Major, shown here as a CIF-SS champion, also placed high in the CIF State meet. (File photo) Javon Major of Paloma Valley High School ...

Javon Major of Paloma Valley High School capped off an outstanding wrestling season by finishing in the top 12 at the CIF State meet last weekend in Bakersfield.



After placing second at the CIF Masters Meet on Feb. 22, Major went on to compete for three days last weekend at the State meet. He won three matches and lost two. Major finished the season with a 35-5 record, with losses only to California top 10 ranked wrestlers, and including a victory over a two-time California State placer.

