Heritage girls soccer team plays Banning in state regionals

Danica Doskocil (7) takes a shot against Viewpoint on Friday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

CIF Southern Section Division 5 runner-up Heritage High will play at Banning High of Wilmington Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the CIF State Division 4 Southern Regionals.



The Patriots lost a 2-1 decision to Viewpoint High in the CIF-SS Division 5 finals on Friday. As a Southern Section runner-up, they were invited to participate in the state regionals. Heritage will take an 18-9-1 record into the game.



Heritage is seeded sixth in the tournament. Banning, which has a 24-6 record, is seeded third. The Pilots finished second in their league with an 8-2 record.

