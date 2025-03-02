Menifee 24/7 has openings for freelance sports writers

Menifee 24/7 has openings for freelance writers to cover high school sports this spring. We are looking for individuals with some knowledge ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Menifee 24/7 has openings for freelance writers to cover high school sports this spring. We are looking for individuals with some knowledge of sports and the ability to cover local events and write a story on deadline. Knowledge of scorekeeping for baseball and softball is a plus.

This opportunity is ideal for college journalism students or others with some writing experience. Freelancers are paid per story, and they are usually scheduled two times per week to cover local events.

If you are interested in this position, email info@menifee247.com.

