'Miscommunication' leads to large local police response

“Miscommunication” is how a Sheriff’s Department sergeant described an incident that prompted a large police response and had Menifee residents posting inquiries on social media Friday afternoon.Reports began coming in from residents just after 4:30 p.m., describing the presence of several police patrol vehicles and a police helicopter in the area of Newport Road and Bradley Road. Responding to a media inquiry, Menifee Police Captain Dave Gutierrez said that Menifee PD was the assisting agency and referred Menifee 24/7 to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for details.According to Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Wendy Brito-Gonzalez, deputies responded to a residence in the 200 block of Yosemite Avenue in Perris about 4:06 p.m. regarding the report of a stolen vehicle. The party reported that the vehicle was stolen out of their driveway about 10 minutes earlier.Deputies advised surrounding agencies of the reported theft. Menifee Police units located the vehicle on Newport Road and conducted an enforcement stop. Two occupants of the vehicle were detained.No arrests were made, however. Here’s the explanation from Brito-Gonzalez:“During the investigation, it was determined the reporting party was familiar with the two subjects in the vehicle and that the vehicle was not stolen. No charges were filed.“The reporting party thought the vehicle was stolen, but found out it was a family member who took it. Miscommunication.”