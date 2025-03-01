Patriots fall behind early, suffer second loss of young season

Posted by Doug Spoon
Wade Johnson delivers a pitch during Heritage's game Saturday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

The Heritage High baseball team got off to a 5-0 start this season, but Linfield Christian came away with the win in Saturday's non-league game, 11-6. The visitors scored four runs in the third inning and three runs in the fourth to take an early lead. The Patriots tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh inning with three runs, but it wasn't enough.

Heritage is now 5-2 on the season. The Patriots play at Liberty on Tuesday.

Heritage infielder Brenton Jackson makes a throw to home plate. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Eli Martinez connects during an at-bat for Heritage. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 


Related

