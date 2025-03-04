Friends of Sun City Library hosts comedian/author

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Donate $10.00 to the Friends of the Sun City Library and become a member of our organization. Your annual membership includes access to our quarterly meetings with guest speakers. Joining the Friends of the Sun City Library is a great way to support the Library. Next week we will have local comedian/author Karen Robertson. She will be providing us with some humor and will have her books for sale. Stop by the book store to donate.

