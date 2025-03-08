Turnwall, Schroeder perform well at college wrestling finals

Karissa Turnwall, shown here winning in the CIF State meet in 2023, placed fourth in the NCWWC. Two former Menifee area high school wrestler...

Two former Menifee area high school wrestlers performed well this weekend at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Coralville, Iowa.



Karissa Turnwall, who finished second for Paloma Valley High in the CIF State meet two years ago, placed fourth in the NCWWC while competing for Emmanuel University of Franklin Springs, Georgia. That was an improvement on her performance in the event last year, when she placed seventh.



Wrestling at 117 pounds, All-American Turnwall advanced with wins by fall in the first round (vs. Olivia Palmer of East Stroudsburg University) and second round (vs. Jasmine Luedtke of Wisconsin-Oshkosh), then won a 5-0 decision over Yu Sakamoto of Northern Michigan University in the quarterfinals. Sakamoto is the U23 champion in Japan.



In the semifinals, Turnwall lost a 6-5 decision to Sydney Petzinger of North Central College. She then defeated Caitlyn Jackson of Lindenwood University in the consolation bracket before losing to Sakamoto in the third-place match.



Wrestling at 145 pounds, former Santa Rosa Academy wrestler Erica Schroeder of Colorado Mesa University defeated Dylen Ritchey of Fort Hays State by technical fall in the first round. In the second round, Schroeder lost to Sydney Perry of North Central by fall.



Moving into the consolation bracket, Schroeder defeated Cadie Percy of Wisconsin Stevens Point by fall, then lost to Khadijah Sanusi of Sacred Heart by decision.

