The public is invited to participate in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk, scheduled for April 12 at the Ben Clark Training Center, 169...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-walk-set-for-april-12.html

The public is invited to participate in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk, scheduled for April 12 at the Ben Clark Training Center, 16902 Bundy Ave. in Riverside.



The event is sponsored by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors America’s first responders, veterans, and the families they left behind. It was created in honor of Stephen Gerard Siller, a firefighter with Brooklyn’s Squad 1.



On Sept. 11, 2001, Siller was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word that a plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. He returned to Squad 1 to get his gear and drove to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, which was closed for security purposes. Carrying 60 pounds of gear, Siller raced through the tunnel on foot to the Twin Towers, where he lost his life while saving others.



The 5K begins at 9 a.m. For more information, visit T2T.org.



