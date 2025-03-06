Heritage's girls soccer season ends in 1-0 loss in Regionals

Heritage High’s impressive season in girls soccer came to an end Thursday night with a 1-0 loss at La Mirada in the semifinals of the CIF St...

Heritage High’s impressive season in girls soccer came to an end Thursday night with a 1-0 loss at La Mirada in the semifinals of the CIF State Southern Regionals.La Mirada scored on a hard shot from just outside the box about six minutes into the game. Patriots coach Michael Mattison said that Heritage dominated possession in the last 60 minutes but couldn’t put the ball in the net.In the final minute of the game, a corner kick toward a Heritage player created a good scoring opportunity, but the La Mirada goalkeeper made the save.Heritage’s final record is 19-10-1 in its best season in program history.