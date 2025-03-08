Patriots baseball team sweeps doubleheader from SRA

Evan Ledesma dives into home plate during Heritage's 18-8 win Saturday. (Photo by Haven Rice) The Heritage High baseball team improved i...

The Heritage High baseball team improved its record to 8-2 Saturday with a doubleheader sweep at Santa Rosa Academy by scores of 17-4 and 18-8.



In the first game, the Patriots blew the game open with three runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth, then capped it off with seven runs in the top of the seventh. Starting pitcher Jacob Ortiz allowed just one run on four hits over four innings with six strikeouts.



Leading the way for the Heritage offense were Zach Cedillo (4 for 5, 4 runs scored), Brenton Jackson (3 for 5, 2 RBI, 2 runs), Wade Johnson (3 for 4, 2 RBI, 3 runs) and Dominick Hernandez (2 for 3, 2 runs).



For Santa Rosa Academy, Lake Hamilton and Dominic Zagone each went 2 for 3.



In the second game, Heritage trailed 5-3 after one inning but scored six runs in the top of the second to take the lead for good. Starting pitcher David Estrada allowed one run on two hits in two innings of work. Reliever Joe Estrada allowed one run on three hits in his two innings of work.



Evan Ledesma, Ortiz, Aidyn Hendricks, and Anthony Maldonado each had two hits for the Patriots. Hendricks finished with 3 runs and 2 RBI.



“We have great team chemistry and the boys are playing as a team,” said Heritage coach Tony Martinez. “They have a ‘next man up’ mentality. I can’t say enough about these guys; they played great today.”



For Santa Rosa Academy, Jackson Morace went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Nate Bock went 2 for 2 and Maxwell Dupree went 2 for 4. The Rangers are 2-5 this season.

Heritage pitcher David Estrada prepares to deliver a pitch. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Heritage pitcher Tommy Nava delivers a pitch to a Rangers batter. (Photo by Haven Rice)



Luke Hamilton connects on a pitch for Santa Rosa Academy. (Photo by Haven Rice)



