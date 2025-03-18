Photo Gallery: Boys lacrosse at Paloma Valley, LIberty

Liberty's Kian Clark (2) tries to hold off a Linfield Christian opponent. (Photo by Haven Rice) Lacrosse is becoming one of the most pop...

Liberty's Kian Clark (2) tries to hold off a Linfield Christian opponent. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Lacrosse is becoming one of the most popular winter sports at high schools, and Menifee teams are riding the wave of momentum. Now in its sixth season at local schools, lacrosse for boys and girls is providing another solid athletic outlet for young athletes.

It also makes for some dramatic action photos. On Monday, we sent photographers Ardie Crenshaw and Haven Rice out to two local boys lacrosse games. The results weren’t favorable for the locals; Paloma Valley lost to Damien 10-2 and Liberty lost 18-3 to Linfield Christian. We will be back to cover more lacrosse with a writer as well as a photographer next time.

Meanwhile, we hope you’ll appreciate the work of our photographers in capturing the action.

Josef Bae (27) looks to pass ahead to a teammate on Monday. (Photo by Haven Rice)

A Paloma Valley forward (15) tries to make a move on an opponent. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 

Another Paloma Valley player moves ahead with the ball on Monday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)


 Players from Liberty and Linfield Christian battle for possession. (Photo by Haven Rice)

Ethan Lancial of Liberty scoops up the ball during Monday's game. (Photo by Haven Rice)


 


