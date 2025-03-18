Blake Saucedo releases a pitch in Paloma Valley's game on Tuesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) On a busy day for local high s...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/03/march-18-sports-roundup-paloma-volleyball-triumphs.html

Blake Saucedo releases a pitch in Paloma Valley's game on Tuesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

On a busy day for local high school sports teams Tuesday, Josh Torres had 16 kills and 4 blocks as the Paloma Valley High boys volleyball team scored a 3-1 home victory over Hemet. The Wildcats improved their season record to 11-8 and their Sunbelt League mark to 2-0.



Marcel Hayes finished with 11 kills and 7 blocks for Paloma Valley, which won by scores of 25-18, 25-20, 29-31, and 25-23. Torres also had 25 digs. Erick Fernando, Jayden Estrella and Jhomar Yanga had 10 digs each.



In baseball, Heritage scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and final inning on a safety squeeze play to give the Patriots a 3-2 victory over Orange Vista. The Patriots are now 10-2 overall and 2-0 in Sunbelt League play.



With one out in a tie ballgame and runners on first and third, Joe Estrada laid down a perfect bunt down the first base line. The pitcher tried to bare-hand and throw, but he had no play on the ball and Adrian Vasquez scored the winning run.



Brenton Jackson was 3 for 3 with 1 RBI. Wade Johnson went 2 for 3. Zach Cedillo pitched 4.1 innings, giving up 2 runs. The two teams meet again on Thursday at Orange Vista.



In an Ivy League baseball game, Paloma Valley suffered its first loss of the season in a 4-1 defeat against Arlington. The Wildcats are now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.



In softball, Paloma Valley improved its overall record to 6-2 with a 3-1 victory at Temecula Valley. The Wildcats scored all three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman Kadie Urban pitched all seven innings for Paloma Valley.



In order to be included in the daily sports roundup, teams should make sure to post game statistics on maxpreps.com or email them to info@menifee247.com as soon as possible after conclusion of the game.

