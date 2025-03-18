PUHSD Asst. Superintendent moves to Asst. Principal role
A high-ranking administrator in the Perris Union High School District has requested and been granted a staffing change and will become Assistant Principal on Assignment at Paloma Valley High School.
Joseph Williams, Assistant Superintendent of Technology and Innovation for PUHSD, will step down from his current role on April 1, according to an email from Superintendent Dr. Jose Luis Araux that was obtained by Menifee 24/7.
Araux stated in the email to PUHSD staff that Williams made the “personal decision” to make the change. This was confirmed by Deputy Superintendent Candace Reines. She added that the position at Paloma Valley combines Assistant Principal and Athletic Director duties. Michael Walsh, who was hired this school year in that position, recently submitted his resignation, citing the long commute from his home as the primary reason.
“I can confirm that this decision was made by Joe for personal reasons,” Reines said in an email to Menifee 24/7. “Additionally, I can confirm that Michael Walsh has resigned, creating an opportunity for Joe to request to take on that position. I am unable to provide any further comments beyond this.”
“After many years in district leadership, I realized I needed to shift my focus and prioritize my well-being. This new role allows me to stay connected to the school, students, and community I love while finding a better balance.”
The staffing change also allows PUHSD to save a major employee salary during a time when district officials say they are concerned about a budget deficit. Araux’s email stated that Williams’ position in the PUHSD office will not be filled.
“As part of this transition, we would also like to inform you that our district's Tech Coaches will now report to Educational Services, and our Technology Department will be under the leadership of Human Resources,” Araux wrote in the email. “We are confident that both Educational Services and Human Resources will continue the outstanding work that has defined our technology efforts within PUHSD.
“Please join us in expressing our deepest gratitude to Mr. Williams for his remarkable contributions and unwavering dedication.”
The website Transparent California’s most recent report on Williams’ salary with the district office, in 2023, was $211,701.