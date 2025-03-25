Menifee man convicted of murder in 2023 case

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
By Doug Spoon, Editor

A Menifee man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Winchester man in 2023 was convicted on all counts, the District Attorney’s Office reported.

Matthew Patrick Fromer, 52, was found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstance allegations of murder during a burglary and murder during a robbery. He is one of five individuals arrested on charges related to the March 3, 2023 murder of 78-year-old Robert Bettencourt in the 28100 block of Whitaker Street in Winchester.

Fromer’s sentencing is scheduled for May 30. He is being held without bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

