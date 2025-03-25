Work to begin in April on Paloma Wash Pedestrian Bridge

Overhead view shows proposed location of Paloma Wash Pedestrian Bridge. By Doug Spoon, Editor Installation is scheduled to begin in April ...

Overhead view shows proposed location of Paloma Wash Pedestrian Bridge.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Installation is scheduled to begin in April on a pedestrian bridge that will allow residents to walk from the Countryside Marketplace and adjacent commercial center to Central Park, where the new amphitheater is being built.



The Paloma Wash Pedestrian Bridge was first proposed several years ago, when the Menifee Town Center project was in design status. To address a parking shortage in the Town Center and to accommodate individuals wishing to walk from parking lots east of Paloma Wash, a walking bridge was proposed.



Now that more events are being held at Central Park and the amphitheater is under construction, City officials have awarded the bridge construction project to Bogh Engineering – the lowest of 10 bids.



That bid was $2.7 million. Entire cost of the project is estimated to be $3.1 million, accounting for supplemental and unforeseen costs. Funding for the project will come from the Quality-of-Life (Measure DD) Fund; Grant Fund; Capital Fund; Developer Impact Fees; Public Facilities Fund; and DIF 17 – Trails Fund. No General Fund money is being requested.



The bridge, which will be delivered as a prefabricated structure, will include a weathered steel truss bridge, concrete abutments, retaining walls, ADA compliant ramps, and paved walkways. Lighting and architectural elements will be incorporated.



According to the staff presentation that was approved by the Menifee City Council on March 5, “The project would improve connectivity and mobility between Central Park, City Hall, adjacent residential and commercial centers by allowing visitors and residents to walk or bike across the Paloma Wash Channel to attend events at the future Central Park Amphitheater and City Hall. Once completed, the project would encourage residents and visitors of all ages to participate in family, community, and pet-friendly gatherings while enjoying the open outdoor space.”



Construction continues on the amphitheater. A permanent City Hall is scheduled to be built near the park site, to replace the leased building the City now occupies. Funding for that project must still be generated and there is no date set for construction of that building. Construction of a parking lot for the future City Hall (and other uses) is now underway.



The east end of the bridge would be located just south of the entrance to the commercial center where Sonic, Aldi’s and other businesses are located. The west end would be at the edge of Central Park, near where the amphitheater will be located.



The construction schedule is expected to run from April through September.

