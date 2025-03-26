March 25 sports roundup: Santa Rosa softball team wins

Paloma Pedini slides in with a run for Santa Rosa Academy Tuesday. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Santa Rosa Academy’s softball team remained unbeat...

Paloma Pedini slides in with a run for Santa Rosa Academy Tuesday. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Santa Rosa Academy’s softball team remained unbeaten in the South Valley League at 4-0 (7-4 overall) with a 10-2 victory over Hamilton on Tuesday. The Rangers scored 5 runs in the first inning and cruised to victory.



Santa Rosa collected just 4 hits in the game but took advantage of 5 Hamilton errors. Charli Torres hit a 2-run single. Kadence Bernard pitched a complete game, allowing just 3 hits.



Elsewhere, the Liberty softball team scored 11 runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 17-3 nonleague victory over Heritage. The game was called after 4 ½ innings.



The Bison (6-6) pounded out 19 hits. Lily Mathews went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Cameryn Rutkoff hit a three-run home run. Attiana Thompson went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Cheri LeDoux went 2 for 2.



Aubrie Gosy pitched all 5 innings for Liberty, giving up 3 runs on 7 hits.



For Heritage (3-7), Kenya Ponce and Aryah Phiakeo each had two hits. Natalia York hit a solo home run.



In a nonleague softball game, Paloma Valley’s record slipped to 8-3 in a 2-1 loss to Santiago. Laura Liera went 2 for 3 for the Wildcats. Kaydence Koepsell allowed just 2 runs on 6 hits for Paloma Valley.



In girls lacrosse, Paloma Valley was the big winner on Tuesday. The Wildcats (9-2) defeated Centennial, 24-1.



Leading scorers for the Wildcats were Crystal Kron (5 goals); Eliana Orosco, Gianna Bailey and Andrea Zamora (4 goals each).



In boys volleyball, Liberty scored a 3-1 victory over Perris, improving its record to 13-8. MVP of the game was setter Ashtyn Collier.



“The boys brought the energy tonight!” said coach Miguel Barajas. “Our longtime rivals Perris has always had a special energy across the crowds. Both teams’ spectators go head to head and add to the teams’ competitive atmosphere!



“The initiative to compete continues to grow in our program!”



More action photos from Santa Rosa Academy:



Melina Ferrer connects for a hit during the Rangers' victory. (Photo by Rick Rowell)





Santa Rosa Academy infielder Aleeza Dunn tags out a runner at second base. (Photo by Rick Rowell)



Kadence Bernard pitched a complete game for Santa Rosa Academy. (Photo by Rick Rowell)

Meanwhile, at Liberty High:



Cameryn Rutkoff slaps hands with a Liberty coach after hitting a home run. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Aubrie Gosy pitched a complete game in Liberty's victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Liberty's Lisette Quinones runs the bases during Tuesday's victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

