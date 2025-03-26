Baseball roundup: Liberty rallies in seventh for 9-8 victory

Ian Slater rounds third base after hitting a home run for Liberty Tuesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) The Liberty High baseball ...

The Liberty High baseball team scored 2 runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 9-8 victory over visiting Lakeside on Tuesday. The Bison improved their overall record to 4-7 (2-3 in league).



The Bison had the bases loaded in the final inning when Luis De La Riva singled to center for the tying and winning runs. He finished the game with 3 RBIs.



Leading the way on the Bison’s 10-hit attack were Austin Cholodenko, Brandon Ansell, Jake Feidner, and Ian Slater with 2 hits each. Slater hit a home run.



Starting pitcher Cody Smith gave up 1 run on 3 hits in 4 innings of work. Koehn Freitas won the game in relief, pitching two scoreless innings.



“This was a very emotional victory for us,” said Liberty coach Scott Montgomery. “We have had an uphill climb this season, dealing with a lot of adversity early on. This game was a testament to these guys continuing to buy in and pull for one another, regardless of the situation.”



Elsewhere, Heritage’s baseball team remained in first place in the Sunbelt League at 4-0 (12-4 overall) with a 3-2 victory at Hemet. The Patriots took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning and allowed one run but held on for the win.



Zach Cedillo was the winning pitcher, allowing no runs on 3 hits in 4 innings of work. Brennan Hendricks went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Santa Rosa Academy remained atop the South Valley League standings at 5-0 (5-7 overall) with a 7-1 victory at Hamilton. Jesse Alday went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. The Rangers had just 5 hits, but Hamilton committed 5 errors. SRA led 3-1 entering the sixth inning, then added 3 more for a commanding lead.



Senior pitcher Seth Aanestad allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 6 innings of work to pick up the victory.

Liberty's Austin Cholodenko is congratulated by the coach after a hit. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Pitcher Cody Smith fields a bunt during Liberty's victory Tuesday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



A Liberty infielder takes the throw on a stolen base attempt. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



