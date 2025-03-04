Foodie Fridays returns to City of Menifee this weekend

Sponsored post from the City of Menifee: The wait is over. Menifee Foodie Fridays is back for its fourth season, and we're kicking it off ...

Sponsored post from the City of Menifee:

The wait is over. Menifee Foodie Fridays is back for its fourth season, and we’re kicking it off in a big way this Friday, March 7!

This season, we’re excited to feature 120+ total vendors, including 30+ brand new vendors thanks to our partnership with the SBDC for Marketplace Made. Plus, we’ll have returning favorites to keep you coming back for more!

What Makes This Season Special:

120+ Vendors: A large array of food vendors, local artisans, and small businesses.
30+ New Vendors: A fresh selection of local talent and culinary delights.
Marketplace Made Partnership: Supporting local entrepreneurs, chefs, and unique, handcrafted goods.
Live Entertainment: Enjoy great music while you eat, shop, and mingle.
Family-Friendly Fun: A perfect evening for all ages with delicious food and plenty of activities.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, March 7 (and every first Friday of the month)
Time: 5-9 p.m.
Location: Mt. San Jacinto College Menifee Campus - 28237 La Piedra Road

Don't miss this exciting kickoff for Season 4 of Foodie Fridays. Bring your friends, family, and appetite for a night of unforgettable food and fun!

For more updates and vendor previews, follow us on social media @exploremenifee on Instagram and Facebook!

We can’t wait to see you there!

Menifee's Economic Development Team

