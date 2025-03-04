Foodie Fridays returns to City of Menifee this weekend

Sponsored post from the City of Menifee: The wait is over. Menifee Foodie Fridays is back for its fourth season, and we’re kicking it off ...

The wait is over. Menifee Foodie Fridays is back for its fourth season, and we’re kicking it off in a big way this Friday, March 7!This season, we’re excited to feature 120+ total vendors, including 30+ brand new vendors thanks to our partnership with the SBDC for Marketplace Made. Plus, we’ll have returning favorites to keep you coming back for more!What Makes This Season Special:120+ Vendors: A large array of food vendors, local artisans, and small businesses.30+ New Vendors: A fresh selection of local talent and culinary delights.Marketplace Made Partnership: Supporting local entrepreneurs, chefs, and unique, handcrafted goods.Live Entertainment: Enjoy great music while you eat, shop, and mingle.Family-Friendly Fun: A perfect evening for all ages with delicious food and plenty of activities.Event Details:Date: Friday, March 7 (and every first Friday of the month)Time: 5-9 p.m.Location: Mt. San Jacinto College Menifee Campus - 28237 La Piedra RoadDon't miss this exciting kickoff for Season 4 of Foodie Fridays. Bring your friends, family, and appetite for a night of unforgettable food and fun!For more updates and vendor previews, follow us on social media @exploremenifee on Instagram and Facebook!We can’t wait to see you there!Menifee's Economic Development Team