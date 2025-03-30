Four Heritage players lead locals on All-CIF soccer teams

Lexie Jimenez is one of four Heritage High players named to the All-CIF team. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) By Doug Spoon, Editor ...

Lexie Jimenez is one of four Heritage High players named to the All-CIF team. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Seven local high school players, including four from CIF-SS runner-up Heritage High, have been named to the All-CIF soccer teams.



Heritage was well represented in the honors after posting a 19-10-1 record and advancing to the CIF-SS Division 5 girls soccer championship game. The Patriots lost that game, 2-1 to Viewpoint, but went on to play two rounds of the Southern California Regional tournament.



Named to the All-CIF team were forward Lexie Jimenez, goalkeeper Brisa Quiroz, defender Yahaira Sevillano-Franco, and midfielder Danica Doskocil.



“Lexie Jimenez had an amazing senior year,” said coach Michael Mattison. “She was healthy the entire year and set a myriad of Heritage records. She had 33 goals and 20 assists. She ended her Heritage career with 60 goals and over 30 assists.



“The most impressive part about Lexie is that she never cared if she scored. As long as the team did well, that was the only important thing. She is a selfless striker, and that is a rare combination.”



Mattison also had high praise for Sevillano-Franco and her contributions to a dominant team defense.



“Yahaira was instrumental in Heritage having a stingy defense during the playoffs,” he said. “She has the ability to read the build-up of play and always seemed to be in the correct place. She also has tremendous ball control and helped the team build play out of the back with confidence.”



Goalkeeper Quiroz was also an integral part of the team’s success.



“Brisa had a tremendous season and may have been the most important member of the team,” Mattison said. “She gave the entire team confidence. This is what allowed the team to be successful in so many tight games. The girls always felt Brisa would keep them in any game and if the game went to penalty kicks, we would win.



“Danica Doskocil improved the most out of the group of seniors for Heritage. She had a tremendous season. She had 8 goals and 15 assists. She ends her Heritage career with the second most career assists. More importantly, she helped Heritage control the middle of the field in most matches, both offensively and defensively. She was a true leader on and off the field.”



Two members of the Liberty boys soccer team were named to the Division 6 All-CIF team. Thiago Scapinelli-Ricci and Andrew Holmes played key roles in a team that posted a 10-7-3 record and lasted three rounds in the playoffs.



Defender Jesus Gonzalez of Santa Rosa Academy was named to the Division 8 team.



