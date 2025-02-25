Menifee PD: Missing teen, 3-year-old son found safe
UPDATE at 9 p.m. Tuesday: The Menifee Police Department reported that Alexandra and Eithan have been found and are safe. No other details were released.
Message from the City of Menifee:
The Menifee Police Department is searching for Alexandra M. Perez and Eithan C. Morales. They were last seen on Feb. 24, 2025, in the area of Lazy Creek Road and Bradley Road. Alexandra was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans. It is unknown what color or type of clothing Eithan was last wearing.
Name: Alexandra M. Perez
Age: 17-years-old
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Black
Height: 5'3
Weight: 152 lbs.
Name: Eithan C. Morales
Age: 3-years-old
Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Brown
Height: 38"
Weight: 31 lbs.
Perez and Morales are both minors and may have a connection to the city of Riverside. If you have any information that can help the investigation, please contact the Menifee Police Department by dialing 9-1-1.