City of Menifee releases Annual Report for 2024

Menifee 24/7 reports regularly on items of city government, but reading the highlights in report form can be helpful. Click on the link below to view the City's 2024 Annual Report, which was submitted to the City Council last week.

The City's website states, "The document provides a brief summary of the City’s leadership, organizational structure, and details projects, initiatives, and other key highlights from each City department. The Annual Report was designed to be presented in a graphical format to improve overall readability."

City of Menifee Annual Report 2024

