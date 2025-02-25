City of Menifee releases Annual Report for 2024
Menifee 24/7 reports regularly on items of city government, but reading the highlights in report form can be helpful. Click on the link belo...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/02/city-of-menifee-releases-annual-report-for-2024.html
The City's website states, "The document provides a brief summary of the City’s leadership, organizational structure, and details projects, initiatives, and other key highlights from each City department. The Annual Report was designed to be presented in a graphical format to improve overall readability."
City of Menifee Annual Report 2024