Heritage High girls soccer team to play for CIF title on Friday
The Heritage High School girls soccer team will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday to play Viewpoint in the CIF-SS Division 5 finals. The public is invited to come support the team.
Menifee 24/7 will publish a feature article on the team on Wednesday and will provide game coverage Friday night.
(Photo by Kristi Jo Photography)