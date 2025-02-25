Heritage High girls soccer team to play for CIF title on Friday

The Heritage High School girls soccer team will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday to play Viewpoint in the CIF-SS Division 5 finals. The public is...

Posted by Doug Spoon
The Heritage High School girls soccer team will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday to play Viewpoint in the CIF-SS Division 5 finals. The public is invited to come support the team.

Menifee 24/7 will publish a feature article on the team on Wednesday and will provide game coverage Friday night.

(Photo by Kristi Jo Photography)

