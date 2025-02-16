Liberty boys soccer team advances in CIF playoffs, 3-1

Emiliano Cruz (left) and Thiago Scapinelli celebrate Cruz's goal. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group) Liberty High scored two goals l...

Emiliano Cruz (left) and Thiago Scapinelli celebrate Cruz's goal. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Liberty High scored two goals late in the game to break a tie and score a 3-1 victory over Western High of Anaheim Saturday in the second round of the CIF-SS Division 6 boys soccer playoffs.



After falling behind 1-0, Liberty tied the score on a goal by Thiago Scapinelli. Then late in the game, Tyler Guardado scored the tie-breaker from a free kick from William Villegas Ortiz. In the final minute of the game, Emiliano Cruz sealed the victory with a 35-yard free kick into the top corner of the net.



“The boys fought so hard and showed great resilience to play back-to-back games and come back from being down,” said coach Garrett Hayden. “I’m incredibly proud of my boys and everything they’re doing. We’ll look to do it again on Wednesday night.”



The Bison will be at home again Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Pioneer in the quarterfinals.



In a Division 8 game, Santa Rosa Academy advanced in the playoffs with a 4-2 win over Holy Martyrs. The Rangers will play Magnolia Science Academy of Santa Ana Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Tyler Guardado scores the tie-breaking goal late in the game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



Philip Chiu races down the field with the ball on Saturday. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Thiago Scapinelli scores Liberty's first goal of the game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)

Alejandro Peralta battles an opponent for possession of the ball. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)





Andrew Holmes works the ball forward in Saturday's game. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)