Wildcats perform well at CIF-SS wrestling championships

Javon Major won a CIF-SS championship in wrestling on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Paloma Valley High)

Paloma Valley will send six boys and five girls to the CIF-SS Masters meet next weekend after outstanding performances Saturday in the CIF-SS individual championships.



The girls will compete Friday and the boys on Saturday, both at Sonora High School in La Habra.



Javon Major, who has been outstanding all season, won a CIF championship for the Wildcat boys team, Here are the other Masters qualifiers:



Travis Coleman: runner-up

Uriel Cruz: runner-up

Izaac Rivera: runner-up

Jiana Rivera: runner-up

Melissa Moreno: runner-up

Travis Ledesma: 4th

Brandon Owen: 5th

Jamie Barron: 6th

Lynda Guerra: 6th

Gabriela Jimenez: 8th

Also placed: Ezra Daniel, 8th

