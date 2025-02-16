Wildcats perform well at CIF-SS wrestling championships

Javon Major won a CIF-SS championship in wrestling on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Paloma Valley High) Paloma Valley will send six boys and fiv...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/02/wildcats-perform-well-at-cifss-wrestling-championship.html

Javon Major won a CIF-SS championship in wrestling on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Paloma Valley High)

Paloma Valley will send six boys and five girls to the CIF-SS Masters meet next weekend after outstanding performances Saturday in the CIF-SS individual championships.

The girls will compete Friday and the boys on Saturday, both at Sonora High School in La Habra.

Javon Major, who has been outstanding all season, won a CIF championship for the Wildcat boys team, Here are the other Masters qualifiers:

Travis Coleman: runner-up
Uriel Cruz: runner-up
Izaac Rivera: runner-up
Jiana Rivera: runner-up
Melissa Moreno: runner-up
Travis Ledesma: 4th
Brandon Owen: 5th
Jamie Barron: 6th
Lynda Guerra: 6th
Gabriela Jimenez: 8th
Also placed: Ezra Daniel, 8th

Related

wrestling 1958395600575685972
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS












Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item