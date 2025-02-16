Wildcats perform well at CIF-SS wrestling championships
Javon Major won a CIF-SS championship in wrestling on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Paloma Valley High) Paloma Valley will send six boys and fiv...
Javon Major won a CIF-SS championship in wrestling on Saturday. (Photo courtesy Paloma Valley High)
Paloma Valley will send six boys and five girls to the CIF-SS Masters meet next weekend after outstanding performances Saturday in the CIF-SS individual championships.
The girls will compete Friday and the boys on Saturday, both at Sonora High School in La Habra.
Javon Major, who has been outstanding all season, won a CIF championship for the Wildcat boys team, Here are the other Masters qualifiers:
Travis Coleman: runner-up
Uriel Cruz: runner-up
Izaac Rivera: runner-up
Jiana Rivera: runner-up
Melissa Moreno: runner-up
Travis Ledesma: 4th
Brandon Owen: 5th
Jamie Barron: 6th
Lynda Guerra: 6th
Gabriela Jimenez: 8th
Also placed: Ezra Daniel, 8th