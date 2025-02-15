Friends of Library host author Karen Robertson

Author/comedian Karen Robertson will appear at the March 11 meeting of the Friends of the Sun City Library. Stop by and sign up for a member...

Posted by Doug Spoon
Author/comedian Karen Robertson will appear at the March 11 meeting of the Friends of the Sun City Library. Stop by and sign up for a membership. Your donation of $10 helps support library programs. Here's a link to Karen's website with info about her books:

https://www.sayitwithhumor.com/


 

