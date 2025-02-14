Heritage wins again on penalty kicks to advance in playoffs

For the second consecutive game, the Heritage High girls soccer team won a game on penalty kicks to advance in the CIF-SS playoffs Friday. ...

For the second consecutive game, the Heritage High girls soccer team won a game on penalty kicks to advance in the CIF-SS playoffs Friday.After scoreless regulation play and a scoreless overtime session, the Patriots outscored Rialto 3-1 on penalty kicks to take the win. Heritage advances to the Division 5 quarterfinals at Jurupa Valley on Tuesday.Heritage had some good scoring chances in overtime and the defensive back line of Yahaira Sevillano, Noemi Diaz, Anastacia Martinez, Jazzy Villa, Zoey Romero and goalkeeper Brisa Quiroz were solid, said coach Michael Mattison. But with no scoring in that period, the game went to a penalty kick shootout.During that shootout, Heritage scored on penalty kicks by Isela Laban, Sevillano and Rebecca MayHernandez. Meanwhile, Quiroz blocked two of the first three Rialto kicks, sealing the victory.