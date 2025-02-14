Liberty advances in boys soccer playoffs with 4-1 victory

The Liberty High School boys soccer team scored four consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0 to score a 4-1 victory over AGBU School of C...

The Liberty High School boys soccer team scored four consecutive goals after falling behind 1-0 to score a 4-1 victory over AGBU School of Canoga Park Friday in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs.

AJ Peralta’s solo goal tied the game at 1-1 and it was all Liberty from that point on. Phil Chiu scored the go-ahead goal in the second half off an assist by Andrew Sanchez. Then Thiago Scapinelli scored off Peralta’s assist. The final goal was scored by Peralta off an assist by Chiu.

The Bison will play at home Saturday at 5 p.m. against Western High of Anaheim in the second round.

“It was a great performance and lots of hard work all-around against a previously undefeated team as we head to the next round,” said coach Garrett Hayden.

