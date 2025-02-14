Chamber of Commerce votes to re-elect four board members
Press release from Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce:
MENIFEE – The 2025 Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors elections have concluded. Five seats on the board are up for election every year and voted on by members of the Menifee Chamber.
Chamber members voted to re-elect all four incumbents running for reelection: Fabio Conti, Nicholas Murch, Barbara Ray and Tony Reverditto. Jorge Zepeda was elected to the fifth open seat.
Following a transformative 2024, the chamber’s board of directors is entering 2025 with renewed commitment and a clear vision. In a unanimous decision on January 23, the board approved a strategic plan that reaffirms confidence in the chamber’s direction under the leadership of newly appointed President/CEO, Katie Luna. This plan focuses on key priorities, including sustainability, advocacy, community engagement, and strengthening partnerships to drive long-term success.
2025 Board of Directors:
Chairman of the Board, Jesse Simms, Netvolutions
Vice Chair, Vicki Carpenter, Coldwell Banker, ABR
2nd Vice Chair, Elaine Bartolome, Stryder Transportation
Treasurer, Shaun Brock, Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball
Secretary, Barbie Ray, Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs & Inland Valley
Noel Cajudo, Caring Transitions Menifee
Kayla Charters, Menifee Economic Development
Fabio Conti, Menifee Town Center
Vincent Garrett, Kaiser Permanente
Leonard Greenlee, Past Chair
Stacy Hartfiel, Lake Menifee Women’s Club
Joyce Johnson, Mt. San Jacinto College
Justin Metoyer, The 9th Shield
Nicholas Murch, HCAG Medicare Insurance Agency
Tony Reverditto, Sun City Coordinating Council
Jennifer Root, Menifee Union School District
Armando Villa, City of Menifee
Jorge Zepeda, VizyPay
The Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce was established in 1975 and is dedicated to supporting and promoting local business enterprise by encouraging communication and cooperation between businesses and residents within the area. The Menifee Chamber has consistently and proudly served the businesses and residents of Menifee and surrounding communities in which members are located.