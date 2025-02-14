Press release from Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce: MENIFEE – The 2025 Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors elections ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/02/chamber-of-commerce-votes-to-re-elect-four-board-members.html

MENIFEE – The 2025 Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors elections have concluded. Five seats on the board are up for election every year and voted on by members of the Menifee Chamber.Chamber members voted to re-elect all four incumbents running for reelection: Fabio Conti, Nicholas Murch, Barbara Ray and Tony Reverditto. Jorge Zepeda was elected to the fifth open seat.Following a transformative 2024, the chamber’s board of directors is entering 2025 with renewed commitment and a clear vision. In a unanimous decision on January 23, the board approved a strategic plan that reaffirms confidence in the chamber’s direction under the leadership of newly appointed President/CEO, Katie Luna. This plan focuses on key priorities, including sustainability, advocacy, community engagement, and strengthening partnerships to drive long-term success.Chairman of the Board, Jesse Simms, NetvolutionsVice Chair, Vicki Carpenter, Coldwell Banker, ABR2nd Vice Chair, Elaine Bartolome, Stryder TransportationTreasurer, Shaun Brock, Lake Elsinore Storm BaseballSecretary, Barbie Ray, Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs & Inland ValleyNoel Cajudo, Caring Transitions MenifeeKayla Charters, Menifee Economic DevelopmentFabio Conti, Menifee Town CenterVincent Garrett, Kaiser PermanenteLeonard Greenlee, Past ChairStacy Hartfiel, Lake Menifee Women’s ClubJoyce Johnson, Mt. San Jacinto CollegeJustin Metoyer, The 9th ShieldNicholas Murch, HCAG Medicare Insurance AgencyTony Reverditto, Sun City Coordinating CouncilJennifer Root, Menifee Union School DistrictArmando Villa, City of MenifeeJorge Zepeda, VizyPayThe Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce was established in 1975 and is dedicated to supporting and promoting local business enterprise by encouraging communication and cooperation between businesses and residents within the area. The Menifee Chamber has consistently and proudly served the businesses and residents of Menifee and surrounding communities in which members are located.