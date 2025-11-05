By Doug Spoon, Editor A man who was walking in the fast lane of the southbound 215 Freeway in Menifee on Tuesday died when he was struck b...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/11/pedestrian-on-215-freeway-dies-when-struck-by-vehicle.html

A man who was walking in the fast lane of the southbound 215 Freeway in Menifee on Tuesday died when he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.The victim was identified as 45-year-old Geoff Bishop of Menifee. For undetermined reasons, he was walking in the No. 1 lane of the freeway south of McCall Boulevard at 1:29 a.m. when he was struck by a Mercedes E350 driven by a 41-year-old Menifee man, said California Highway Patrol Officer Brian Seel.Bishop was struck by the left front of the Mercedes, which was traveling at approximately 65 mph. He was thrown onto the pavement in the No. 1 lane and was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP officers closed the southbound lanes at McCall Road.The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor for the driver. The CHP is continuing the investigation. It is unknown this time whether the victim was intoxicated at the time of the collision.