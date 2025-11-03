EMWD hosts free Bird Walks each second Saturday

Sponsored post: Bird watchers, unite! Eastern Municipal Water District is offering Bird Walks on the second Saturday of the month through ...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Sponsored post:

Bird watchers, unite! Eastern Municipal Water District is offering Bird Walks on the second Saturday of the month through April. Visit the following link for details.

https://www.emwd.org/birdwalks



