Students and families enjoyed seeing what Menifee Union School District has to offer. Press release from the Menifee Union School District: ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/10/musd-families-learn-about-opportunities-at-festival.html





Students and families enjoyed seeing what Menifee Union School District has to offer.





Lots of prizes were handed out to lucky raffle winners at the festival.

Menifee Union School District held its annual Fall Family Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25. The purpose of the event was to provide families of the Menifee Union School District with access to much-needed resources and foster strong community connections.The event was a huge success, with approximately 615 attendees. There were numerous giveaways, including bicycles, scooters, games, gift cards, and gift baskets from local companies. Over 35 organizations were present to provide resources on family matters, education, advocacy, health, wellness, and more.he event also featured a variety of other activities, such as pumpkin decorations, arts and crafts, and health screenings. New additions this year included student performances from MUSD schools and raffles."It's really important that we connect with our families and demonstrate the full extent of our commitment to their well-being," said Melinda Conde, director of student success services. "We want our families to know that we provide resources and support that extend beyond the classroom. We offer assistance to those facing challenges, ensuring access to vital services such as dental care, health resources, and community donations. Ultimately, this event is about connecting with our community to ensure they know we provide a comprehensive social-emotional support system alongside academics."“We brought a wide array of vital resources directly to our families,” said Community Liaison Jacqueline Salazar. “This included on-site dental screenings, as well as support from healthcare and mental health organizations. We also had our Fire Department here with their Explorer program. Beyond the fun activities like pumpkin decorating, our main goal was to ensure families accessed the many resources available to support them.”Community Liaison Christina Sandoval said, “Lots of hard work, time, and energy went into planning this, with so many people playing a vital role in getting everything organized and ready. But the payoff has been absolutely amazing -- seeing all the kids, all the families, and all the partner organizations here makes every bit of the effort worthwhile.”“We are truly appreciative of the continuing partnerships we have with the various organizations present again this year,” said MUSD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Root. “It was wonderful to see so many families come out and take advantage of the expanded resources available to them. This event demonstrates our dedication to empowering our families and fostering a strong, supportive community in Menifee.”