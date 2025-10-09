Menifee-Heritage FFA pumpkin, plant sale set for Oct. 10-11

Pumpkins and gourds will be on sale this weekend at Heritage High School.

Posted by Doug Spoon
By Madeline Monrroy, Menifee-Heritage FFA reporter

This October, Heritage High School's FFA chapter will be hosting our monthly plant sale. This month, we're so excited to also have pumpkins and gourds for sale.

The sale will be held at the Heritage High School farm. We'll be selling pumpkins that range from pee wee to large-sized pumpkins. Our prices will start at $1 for both our beautiful pumpkins and gourds, which were grown and harvested by our students at Heritage.

We will also be holding a plant sale at the same time. Our plants are priced starting at $5 for a one-gallon sized pot. Come out to support the Menifee-Heritage FFA chapter. We would love to have lots of community members there.

The sale will be on Friday, Oct. 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the sale will continue on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. If you would like more information and pictures of what the plants will look like full grown, please visit our website here. We can accept cash, checks and cards as payment. All proceeds support student learning opportunities and activities throughout the year.

You can also follow our Instagram account (@menifeeheritageffa) or our Facebook account (Menifee-Heritage FFA) for more information and updates during the year about our amazing FFA chapter.

