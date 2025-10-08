Menifee 24/7 honors Liberty High Athletes of the Month
Athletes of the Month were honored on Tuesday. Not pictured: Ezekiel Orosco, Trent Hallis.
By Doug Spoon, Editor
Menifee 24/7 is pleased to honor Athletes of the Month for September at Liberty High School. Honorees were selected by the coaches of their respective sports and were recognized with a presentation of certificates and photo opportunity on campus.
Senior captain Cael Hansen has been a cornerstone of the varsity water polo program throughout all four of his high school years.
“His energy, determination, and positivity set him apart and inspire everyone around him,” said his coach, Hailey Badham. “Whether in the water or leading from the deck, Cael’s presence elevates his teammates, pushing them to give their best effort and believe in themselves. His tireless work ethic and commitment to improvement have helped shape the culture of the program, proving that hard work and resilience can overcome any obstacle.
“Beyond his athletic abilities, Cael is known for his leadership, encouragement, and the way he always puts the team first. He leads by example, never asking for more than he’s willing to give himself, and his dedication to maintaining a positive attitude has carried the team through challenges and successes alike. Our program would not be what it is today without his influence, and the legacy he leaves behind will continue to inspire future athletes for years to come.”
Trent Hallis is a team captain and a two-way starter for the football team. He leads the team with 518 all-purpose yards and 5 touchdowns. He has rushed for 503 yards this fall for the Bison.
Ezekiel Orosco had a standout month of racing for the boys cross country team, said his coach, Andrew Ellis. At the Raincross Cluster meet, he clocked a 16:30 to finish first for Liberty and sixth overall, playing a crucial role in the team’s success. He followed that up with a blazing 15:31 at the Woodbridge Invitational, placing 95th out of 250 runners in the nationally competitive Rated Race, an impressive performance against some of the fastest athletes in the country.
Andie Ellis had an incredible September for the girls cross country team, showcasing both her talent and determination. She placed second overall at the Raincross Cluster meet with a time of 19:14, scoring key points that helped secure a first-place team finish. Just a week later, she made school history by running a record-breaking 17:45 at the prestigious Woodbridge Invitational in Irvine, where she placed 36th out of 250 runners in the highly competitive Rated Race, featuring some of the top athletes in the nation.
Cadence Drumm is one of the captains on the girls varsity volleyball team.
“I could not be more proud of her and her achievements,” said coach Morgan Spencer. “I have worked with Cadence for two seasons now, and I am always so impressed by her ability to balance her schoolwork, her focus on the volleyball court, and her personal mental health. This month, Cadence has transitioned gracefully into her senior year, and she has done so with temperance and strength.
“Cadence is a leader on and off of the court. She looks out for others before herself, and leads by example for our program of nearly 50 student-athletes. She leads our program with fortitude and grace, and I am honored to offer her the Menifee 24/7 Athlete of the Month Award!”