Liberty uses balanced attack to win at Vista del Lago
Quarterback Devin Dillard, shown here in an earlier game, led the Bison to victory. (File photo) Liberty High School’s football team used a ...
Liberty High School’s football team used a balanced offensive attack to score a 26-19 victory at Vista del Lago Thursday night in their league opener.
Quarterback Devin Dillard completed 7 of 10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Bison, who are 2-4 overall. Parris Peacock led the rushing game with 61 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Debose finished with 53 yards and a touchdown. In addition, Daxton Laurer had a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Dominic Hall caught a touchdown pass.
The Bison will be on the road next Friday to face Orange Vista, which opened league play Friday night with a 49-20 win over Paloma Valley.