Hill, Sanchez lead Heritage to first win of the season, 40-31







On paper, the Heritage High School football team (0-5) was the underdog against Canyon Springs (5-0) going into Thursday night’s Inland Valley League game.



Surprise, surprise.



Junior running back Hayden Hill accounted for 333 total yards and 2 touchdowns and senior quarterback Elijah Sanchez passed for 262 yards and 3 TDs to lead the Patriots to a 40-31 victory before their home fans.



Hill rushed for 268 yards on 27 carries and caught 2 passes for another 65 yards in one of the top performances by a running back from a Menifee high school in recent years. Sanchez’s 56 percent completion rate (14 of 25) and passing total of 262 yards was also one of the most impressive QB outings in recent memory.



Six different Heritage players caught passes, including Caleb Williams (2 catches for 52 yards and a touchdown), Jordan Eiberger (19-yard TD pass), and Matthew Flores (5-yard TD pass). Dane Ortiz was the leading receiver in catches and yards with 6 receptions for 76 yards.



Hill gave credit to a few players who joined the team this week after sitting out the first half of the season because of CIF transfer rules. Those included senior Williams, who played wide receiver and defensive back in his Heritage debut, and sophomore Paul Moreno Jr., who played tight end and defensive end.



“Caleb did an amazing job,” Hill said. “Paul put a lot of pressure on their quarterback all game. Getting them made a big difference. They’ve sat and seen us, studied us, and when they were incorporated into the game plan, they inspired others to grow.



“Getting the transfers kind of gave us a new energy. And coach told us in the bye week that the league games are what really count. Now is when we’re fighting for a playoff spot.”



In addition to giving credit to his teammates (“Our O line has improved tremendously”), Hill spoke about his own personal improvement.



“I’m learning better how to read the gaps,” said Hill, who has rushed for 644 yards this season. “The gaps are there and I go right at ‘em. “I’m not actually the fastest guy, but I hit the gaps with power. I can get hit and go another four or five yards."



Heritage will be at home for another Thursday night game next week to face Moreno Valley.



“Going from losing to winning is a huge morale boost," Hill said. "When you lose, you don’t want to look back at what happened. When you win, you can see what you did right and build on it. That’s a whole lot easier.”

