It's a long night for Paloma in 49-20 loss to Orange Vista

Paloma Valley running back Arthur Clemmons tries to find some running room. (Staff photo) By Doug Spoon, Editor Paloma Valley High School ...

Paloma Valley High School fans celebrated Homecoming on Friday night. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to celebrate a victory on the football field.



Visiting Orange Vista dominated from start to finish, compiling 269 yards total offense even with a shortened second half because of a running clock in scoring a 49-20 victory over the Wildcats. In losing its league opener, Paloma Valley’s overall record fell to 1-5.



“That's a really good football team,” acknowledged Wildcats coach Juan Merida after the game. “They played a really tough non-league schedule. They’re a physical team and that was the difference tonight when we lined up against them. The game is won in the trenches, and we did not get it done on either side. We couldn't get pressure on them and they got a ton of pressure on us.”



Orange Vista’s dominance on the line of scrimmage resulted in many easy runs and completed passes. The Coyotes finished with 105 yards rushing, which included 30 yards of losses late in the game. In addition, quarterback Khalil Abdul-aziz completed 9 of 12 passes for 164 yards. They would’ve had even more yardage, but many of their possessions were very short in the number of plays.



“He’s just sitting back there like it’s 7 on 7,” Merida said about Abdul-aziz, referring to 7-on-7 passing leagues, where there are no offensive or defensive lines. “They’re a great program, and you know Khalil’s a four-year starter, and he’s got some phenomenal weapons to throw to.”



On the other side, Paloma Valley finished with just 20 yards rushing. They had a total of 44 yards in losses on runs. The Wildcats had 156 yards passing. Much of that came in the fourth quarter, when the game was already decided.



It took the Coyotes only three plays to score on their first possession following a short punt by the Wildcats. Adbul-aziz passed 15 yards to a wide-open Jordan Canada for the score. Paloma Valley went three-and-out on its next possession, and Orange Vista scored on its first play of the next possession on a 52-yard run by Bobby Greer, who raced untouched down the right side of the field. Suddenly it was 14-0 just over four minutes into the game.



Once again, Paloma Valley went three-and-out on its next possession. Orange Vista followed that up four plays later with a 22-yard touchdown run by Greer, who again raced untouched through a hole in the middle of the line. It was 21-0, still in the first quarter. And on the opening play of the second quarter, Abdul-Aziz found Tristan Cooper wide open at the 30-yard line and he raced into the end zone for an 87-yard pass play and touchdown.



Things really got out of hand on Paloma Valley’s next possession when the Wildcats’ punt from the 5-yard line was deflected and popped into the hands of Keyontae Burrowes, who ran it into the end zone for another touchdown and a 35-0 lead.



Orange Vista took a 42-0 lead midway through the second quarter on a 12-yard TD pass from Abdul-Aziz to Cooper. Paloma Valley finally scored on its next possession on a 69-yard pass play from Orlando Gonzalez to Noah Davis.



Paloma Valley’s second touchdown came on the final play of the half on a 38-yard pass from Gonzalez to Kaeden Dempsey. The only score of the second half came on a 2-yard TD pass from Gonzalez to Davis, leaving the final score 49-20.



“Their coach is super classy,” Merida said about Orange Vista coach Shawn Fleming. “They could’ve really run it up if they wanted.”











Daniel Sanchez takes the handoff during Friday night's game. (Staff photo)







Wildcats quarterback Orlando Gonzalez looks to pass. (Staff photo)







Jarren Pugeda and Catalina Tapanya were honored as the top duo of the Homecoming Court. (Staff photo)







The Paloma Valley Homecoming court included several football players. (Staff photo)







Classic cars from the Sun City Cruizers car club were used for the Homecoming parade. (Staff photo)