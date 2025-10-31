Honey, Mudd are ready to join a loving home
Here are just a couple of the many dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:
Hi! I’m Honey, a sweet and friendly pup with a curious mind and a mellow spirit. I love learning new tricks and exploring every scent and corner of my world. I’m always ready for a gentle pat or a cozy nap by your side. Each day, I dream of finding a family who loves my smart, playful nature. I promise to bring joy and companionship to my forever home.
Why adopt me? I’m not just a pet; I’m a friend waiting to love and be loved, ready to make every day a little brighter.
Honey is an adorable spayed female German Shepherd mix. She is 2 years young and knows the sit command. She weighs 50 pounds. She is a true gem! A1864217
Hi! I'm Mudd. I love exploring every nook here, sniffing out secrets and chasing my tail for laughs. I'm smart too, always figuring out puzzles and games faster than my furry friends. I'm brave, you know? Nothing gets past me without a curious sniff. But, at the end of the day, I dream of a forever home where I can share my boundless energy and loyalty.
I promise to be your most playful and devoted companion. Why not take a chance on a buddy like me? Let's start our adventure together!
Mudd is a handsome 2- year-old male Pit Bull mix. He has a beautiful chocolate color coat and is a very strong boy. He also loves to play with his toys. A1878426
(Photography by Donna Chavez, a volunteer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)
Right now, the shelters are in a state of crisis. Every kennel is full, and pets are waiting urgently for someone to save them. Adopting a dog this holiday season can change both your life and theirs.
Due to critical overcrowding in our shelters, all adoptions are currently free. This includes microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, and spay/neuter surgery for your new pet. These adorable pets are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view these and many more pets online at https://rcdas.org/adoptable-pets or at 24petconnect.com