Council, Police Department pay tribute to retiring K-9 Emmy

The Menifee Police Department and City Council last week paid tribute to a police dog that is being retired after serving five years with the department.K-9 Emmy was one of the first police dogs brought into the department in 2020. She has assisted in over 48 arrests and 230 incidents. She has also played a part in the seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamines.“Emily leaves behind a great legacy of courage,” said Lt. Christina Reveles during the presentation before the City Council. Emmy’s handler, officer Quincy Mercado, was also honored.